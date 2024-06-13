El Sol Mexican Restaurant Downtown
Featured Items
- Chorizo Tacos Platter
Grilled Mexican sausage, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Birria Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, rice, cheese, onions, cilantro, and topped with avocado lime dressing. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and beef consomme dipping sauce.$15.00
- Nino Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Food
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa
Homemade salsa and freshly fried tortilla chips$4.00
- Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro with our special blend of spices, served with chips and salsa$10.00
- Goat Cheese Guacamole
Fresh avocado, roasted poblano & red peppers, roasted corn, onions and cilantro combined into a delicious guacamole. Served on roasted tomato sauce and finished with goat cheese. Served with chips and salsa.$14.00
- Sopes
2 thick, homemade corn tortillas topped with refried beans, tender steak, cilantro, onions, and salsa verde$10.00
- Chicken Flautas
3 crispy fried tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with mild tomato sauce and queso cotija$10.00
- House Queso 🧀$12.00
- Chorizo Queso Fundido
Melted Mexican cheese and chorizo with diced poblano and red peppers, served with corn tortillas, chips, and salsa$12.00
- Veggie Queso Fundido
Cheese, mushrooms, and poblano peppers served with corn tortillas, chips, and salsa$11.00
- Red, White & Green🍤
Grilled shrimp, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with chips and salsa$15.00
- Salsa Sampler
Choose 4 of the following: Salsa, Salsa Verde, Salsa Ranchera, Guacamole, Spicy Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, or Refried Beans. Served with warm chips.$12.00
- El Sol Appetizer
2 chicken flautas, 2 sopes, and 2 cheese quesadillas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.00
- Mexican Seafood Dip
Sauteed shrimp, bay scallops, crab meat, and mushrooms with a red tomatillo sauce and melted cheese served with chips$16.00
- Chapala Ceviche
Small pieces of tilapia, cured in lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cucumbers with a hint of picante and topped with fresh avocado slices.$13.00
- Acapulco Ceviche
Chilled shrimp, cured in lime juice, tossed with cucumber, celery, red onions, and avocado, with a hint of spice$14.00
- Bowl of Soup
Ask your server for today's selection$7.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded chicken, with onions, tomatoes, and cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$13.00
- Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar jack cheese, grilled steak, chicken, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa ranchero.$16.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
Assorted veggies, with cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$11.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, veggies, and cheese melted between flour tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$15.00
- Papas Flautas$12.00
Salads
- Ensalada El Sol
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumbers, and avocado.$9.00
- Chicken Fiesta Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips, topped with pieces of grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty sauce$16.00
- Ensalada A La Parrilla
(Grilled Salad) Grilled veggies including zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, and portabella mushrooms, served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, finished with avocado dressing, balsamic vinaigrette, and cilantro.$12.00
- Fajita Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and green peppers.$11.00
- Taco Salad
2 fried corn tortillas filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.$11.00
- Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, roasted poblano peppers, red onions, and guacamole dressing drizzle.$12.00
- Grilled Romaine & Salmon Salad
Grilled head of romaine lettuce with a grilled salmon fillet, topped with diced tomatoes, chorizo bits, sliced avocado, and queso cotija, drizzled with a balsamic reduction and an avocado lime dressing$20.00
Taco Platters
- Grilled Fish Platter
Grilled tilapia, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Fried Fish Platter
Crispy fried cod topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, roasted tomato and chile sauce on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Tacos Rancheros Platter
A combination of chorizo and carne asada, topped with cilantro and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Carne Asada Platter
Tender grilled chopped steak, topped with onions and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with refried beans and a salad.$16.00
- Chorizo Tacos Platter
Grilled Mexican sausage, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Chicken Tacos Platter
Shredded chicken breast simmered with diced tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$15.00
- Birria Tacos Platter
Shredded beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado lime dressing on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with a side of beans, small salad, and beef consomme dipping sauce.$16.00
- Tacos Fiesta platter
Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado dressing, and spicy sour cream. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Carnitas Tacos Platter
Tender pork, simmered with spices, topped with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$16.00
- Mahi Mahi Tacos Platter
Mahi mahi marinated in adobo sauce, grilled and served on flour tortillas with guacamole sauce, spicy sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, and salsa verde. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$17.00
- Shrimp Tacos Platter
Grilled seasoned shrimp on flour tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and shredded lettuce, drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce and guacamole dressing. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$17.00
- Portabella Mushroom Tacos Platter
Sauteed portabella mushrooms and spinach topped with pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo salsa on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with salad and vegetarian pinto beans.$14.00
- Mixed Veggie Tacos Platter
Sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with cilantro and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with salad and vegetarian pinto beans.$14.00
- Mixed Taco Platter
Choice of 3 tacos served with refried beans and a salad (Mahi or Shrimp add $2 each)$16.00
- veg bean tacos$15.00
- Vegan Chorizo Potato Tacos$19.00
Individual Tacos
- 1 Grilled Fish Taco
One grilled fish taco.$4.50
- 1 Fried Fish Taco
One fried fish taco.$4.50
- 1 Taco Rancheros
One taco rancheros.$4.50
- 1 Carne Asada Taco
One carne asada taco.$4.50
- 1 Chorizo Taco
One chorizo taco.$4.50
- 1 Chicken Taco
One chicken taco.$4.50
- 1 Birria Taco
One birria taco.$4.50
- 1 Fiesta Chicken Taco
One fiesta chicken taco.$4.50
- 1 Carnitas Taco
One carnitas taco.$4.50
- 1 Mahi Mahi Taco
One mahi mahi taco.$4.50
- 1 Shrimp Taco
One shrimp taco.$4.50
- 1 Portabella Mushroom Taco
One portabella mushroom taco.$4.50
- 1 Mixed Veggie Tacos
One mixed veggie taco.$4.50
- Same Plate
- 1 Veg Tamale$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- 1 Chx Tamale$5.00
Burritos
- The Original Burrito
Our standard burrito starts with a warm flour tortilla, refried beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, steak, or carnitas. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$13.00
- Smothered Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice, and your choice of shredded chicken, steak, or carnitas and topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa verde or zesty red sauce. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$14.00
- Shrimp Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with spicy sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese drizzled with avocado lime dressing. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$15.00
- Fajita Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$14.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican sausage, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, and salsa. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$13.00
- Bean Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, shredded cheese, lettuce, and your choice of vegetarian pinto beans or our homemade refried beans. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$12.00
- Buffalo Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken breast tossed in a buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle ranch. Served with refried beans and sides of sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$14.00
- Birria Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, rice, cheese, onions, cilantro, and topped with avocado lime dressing. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and beef consomme dipping sauce.$15.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Mex Chick
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken (stewed with tomatoes and onions) and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Mex Steak
3 corn tortillas filled with steak and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Mex Cheese
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Mex Mixtos
Pick any combination of 3 of the following: chicken (stewed in tomatoes and onions), steak, or cheese. Enchiladas are topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Verde Chicken 🐔
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken (stewed with tomatoes and onions) topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Verde Steak
3 corn tortillas filled with steak and topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Verde Cheese
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas Verde Mixtos
Pick any combination of 3 of the following: chicken (stewed in tomatoes and onions), steak, or cheese. Enchiladas are topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$17.00
- Enchiladas De Camaron
2 flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, and cotija cheese. Served with a side of refried beans, salad, sour cream, and guacamole.$18.00
- Pulled Pork Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cotija cheese, and frizzled onions. Served with a side of refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$17.00
- Crab Enchiladas Verdes 🦀
2 flour tortillas filled with lump crab meat and sauteed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and onions) topped with salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with beans, salad, guacamole, and sour cream.$21.00
- Lobster Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas filled with lobster tail meat, sauteed spinach, and portabella mushrooms topped with a zesty sauce and queso cotija. Served with rice and a salad.$29.00
- Enchiladas De Verano 🌱
2 flour tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, tomatoes, and onions topped with salsa ranchera and finished with melted cheese. Served with rice and vegetarian beans.$17.00
Entrees
- Tacos Al Pastor$18.00
- Tacos De Salmon$19.00
- Surf & Turf Molcajete$28.00
- Chile Relleno
A large poblano chile stuffed with Mexican Oaxaca cheese, fried in an egg batter, topped with salsa verde, and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and corn tortillas.$17.00
- Chiles Mixtos
Two homemade chiles rellenos (stuffed poblano peppers), the first stuffed with ground beef and vegetable mixture topped with salsa verde and cheese, the other stuffed with a shredded chicken breast and vegetable mixture topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$19.00
- Carnitas
Slow roasted tender chunks of pork, fried and simmered in Mexican spices, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas, and a side of salsa ranchera.$19.00
- Carnitas Con Pina
Slow roasted tender chunks of pork, fried and simmered in Mexican spices and grilled pineapple. Served on chipotle salsa, garnished with refried beans, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado.$19.00
- Flautas Zapata
2 fried flour tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, and onions, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.$16.00
- Pollo Costeno
Grilled chicken breast tossed with chorizo, roasted tomato chili sauce, and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad.$21.00
- Pollo Diablo
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with roasted corn and peppers, in a spicy diablo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Add cheese for $2.$19.00
- Pollo Verde
Charbroiled chicken breast, topped with salsa verde, avocado, and garnished with cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas. Add cheese for $2.$19.00
- Carne Asada
Two 5 oz grilled ribeye steaks served with guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, spring onion, nopal, grilled jalapenos, corn tortillas, and a side of salsa ranchera.$22.00
- Filet Medallions
Tender filet medallions sauteed with roasted red and poblano peppers, and portabella mushrooms in a tequila lime garlic reduction. Served with a with rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$26.00
- Bistek Guadalajara
Tender filet medallions topped with sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions then finished with cheese and broiled. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas. Add lump crab meat $6.$26.00
- Carne Tampiquena$30.00
- Azteca Portabella$23.00
- Mole Enchiladas$24.00
- Chicken Tamale Dinner$20.00
- Quesabirria Pizza$24.00
- Veggie Tamale Dinner$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood Entrees
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp and mushrooms in garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, salad, and corn tortillas.$20.00
- Camarones A La Diabla
Jumbo Gulf shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce made with 3 kinds of chiles and spices, served with rice, salad, and corn tortillas.$21.00
- Tilapia Jalisco
Tilapia filet topped with sauteed tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a tangy lime sauce, served with rice, salad, and corn tortillas.$19.00
- Mahi Mahi Cantina
Grilled Mahi served over rice, finished with green tomatillo sauce and topped with pico de gallo and guacamole dressing.$22.00
- Grilled Salmon With Mole Rice
Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of rice with traditional mole sauce, garnished with pico de gallo and served with salad.$21.00
- Fiesta De Mariscos
Shrimp, tilapia, bay scallops, and lump crab meat sauteed with zucchini, squash, and mushrooms in a tomato sauce. Served on a bed of rice and topped with pico de gallo.$28.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Chopped chicken breast on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$17.00
- Steak Fajitas
Chopped ribeye on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$18.00
- Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$19.00
- Fajitas Mixtas
Chicken, steak, and shrimp on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$20.00
- Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, vegetarian beans, and corn tortillas on the side..$16.00
- Filet Medallion Fajitas
9 oz tender filet medallions with sauteed red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, yellow squash, and zucchini on a sizzling skillet. Finished with a roasted tomatillo salsa and sides of rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$25.00
- Fajitas De Mariscos
Shrimp, bay scallops, and filet of tilapia sauteed with mushrooms, onions, squash, green peppers, and tomato on a sizzling skillet. Finished with a roasted tomatillo salsa and sides of rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.$22.00
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mixto
Chicken, steak, and shrimp with a sizzling mixture of cheese, sauce, and mushrooms garnished with spring onion. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.$25.00
- Molcajete De Mariscos
Shrimp, fillet of tilapia, and bay scallops with a sizzling mixture of cheese, sauce, and mushrooms garnished with spring onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.$28.00
- Molcajete De Carnitas
Carnitas, salsa verde, and pico de gallo with a sizzling mixture of cheese and mushrooms garnished with spring onions. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.$22.00
Parrilladas
- Carne Parrillada for 1
Steak, chicken breast, and chorizo on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$25.00
- Carne Parrillada for 2
Double order of steak, chicken breast, and chorizo on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$40.00
- Mariscos Parrillada for 1
Shrimp, sea scallops, lobster meat, and tilapia fillet on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$36.00
- Don Juan Parrillada for 1
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken breast, and shrimp on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$31.00
- Don Juan Parrillada for 2
Double order of steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken breast, and shrimp on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$55.00
- Create Your Own Parrillada for 1
Choose 3 of the following: Chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, tilapia, or chorizo.Served on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$28.00
- Create Your Own Parrillada for 2
Choose 3 of the following (double portions): Chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, tilapia, or chorizo.Served on a tabletop grill garnished with spring onions, jalapeno peppers, and nopales (cactus). Served with two homemade sauces, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.$44.00
Sides
- Side of Rice$2.75
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of Beans$2.75
- Grilled Jalapenos$3.00
- Pickled Jalapenos$2.75
- Side of Cheese🧀$2.25
- Toppings Plate$4.00
- Side Salsa Verde$1.25
- Side Salsa Ranchero$1.25
- Large Side of Guacamole$3.50
- Small Side of Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Small Side Salsa for Chips$1.00
- Side Red Hot Sauce$1.00
- Side of Green Hot Sauce$1.00
- Large Spicy Sour Cream$2.50
- Small Spicy Sour Cream$1.25
- Side Salad$2.75
- Add One Filet Medallion$9.00
- Add Two Filet Medallions$18.00
- Add Three Filet Medallions$27.00
- Side House Queso$3.50
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Coca-Cola$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Cherry Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$4.50
- Pineapple Jarritos$4.50
- Manadarin Jarritos$4.50
- Guava Jarritos$4.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Raspberry Tea$3.50
- Lime Jarritos$4.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Strawberry Iced Tea$3.50
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Saratoga$3.00
- Heaven's Smile$5.00
- Solar Flair$5.00
- Tamarind Jarritos$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Solar Eclipse$5.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Mango Jarritos$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Jarritos$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tonic$2.50