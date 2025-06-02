El Sol Mexican Restaurant Downtown
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Homemade salsa and freshly fried tortilla chips$4.50
Bar chips and Salsa$4.50
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro with our special blend of spices, served with chips and salsa$12.00
Goat Cheese Guacamole
Fresh avocado, roasted poblano & red peppers, roasted corn, onions and cilantro combined into a delicious guacamole. Served on roasted tomato sauce and finished with goat cheese. Served with chips and salsa.$15.00
Acapulco Ceviche
Chilled shrimp, cured in lime juice, tossed with cucumber, celery, red onions, and avocado, with a hint of spice$16.00
House Queso 🧀$12.00
Potato Flautas
Crispy rolled tortillas filled with seasoned mashed potatoes, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and a lime drizzle.$13.00
Sopes
2 thick, homemade corn tortillas topped with refried beans, tender steak, cilantro, onions, and salsa verde$14.00
Chicken Flautas
3 crispy fried tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and finished with mild tomato sauce and queso cotija$12.00
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Melted Mexican cheese and chorizo with diced poblano and red peppers, served with corn tortillas, chips, and salsa$16.00
Street Corn 🌽🌽
2 corn on the cob lathered in mayo, topped with chile powder, lime, and cotija cheese.$11.00
Red, White & Green🍤
Grilled shrimp, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with chips and salsa$15.00
Salsa Sampler
Choose 4 of the following: Salsa, Salsa Verde, Salsa Ranchera, Guacamole, Spicy Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, or Refried Beans. Served with warm chips.$14.00
El Sol Appetizer
2 chicken flautas, 2 sopes, and 2 cheese quesadillas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$17.00
Mexican Seafood Dip
Sauteed shrimp, bay scallops, crab meat, and mushrooms with a red tomatillo sauce and melted cheese served with chips$17.00
Nachos Al Loco
Carne Asada (grilled steak), queso, black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$18.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ask your server for today's selection$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$13.00
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded chicken, with onions, tomatoes, and cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$15.00
Veggie Quesadilla
Assorted veggies, with cheese melted between corn tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$14.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, veggies, and cheese melted between flour tortillas. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$17.00
steak Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar jack cheese, grilled steak, chicken, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa ranchero.$19.00
chicken fajita quesadilla$18.00
spin goat chz quesa$16.00
Chicken Poblano Soup$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Taco Platters
Grilled Fish Platter
Grilled tilapia, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with refried beans and rice.$19.00
Fried Fish Platter
Crispy fried cod topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, roasted tomato and chile sauce on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$17.00
Tacos Rancheros Platter
A combination of chorizo and carne asada, topped with cilantro and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$18.00
Carne Asada Platter
Tender grilled chopped steak, topped with onions and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with refried beans and a rice.$18.00
Chorizo Tacos Platter
Grilled Mexican sausage, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and salad.$18.00
Chicken Tacos Platter
Shredded chicken breast simmered with diced tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$17.00
Birria Tacos Platter
Shredded beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado lime dressing on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with a side of beans, rice, and beef consomme dipping sauce.$19.00
Tacos Fiesta platter
Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado dressing, and spicy sour cream. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$18.00
Carnitas Tacos Platter
Tender pork, simmered with spices, topped with pico de gallo and salsa ranchera. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$18.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos Platter
Mahi mahi marinated in adobo sauce, grilled and served on flour tortillas with guacamole sauce, spicy sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, and salsa verde. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$19.00
Shrimp Tacos Platter
Grilled seasoned shrimp on flour tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and shredded lettuce, drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce and guacamole dressing. 3 tacos served on corn tortillas with refried beans and rice.$19.00
Vegan Chorizo Potato Tacos
3 soft corn tortilla tacos with potatoes mixed with vegan chorizo topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, and cactus pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and rice.$18.00
Mixed Veggie Tacos Platter
Sauteed zucchini, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with cilantro and salsa verde on corn tortillas. 3 tacos served with rice and vegetarian pinto beans.$17.00
Mixed Taco Platter
Choice of 3 tacos served with refried beans and a rice (Mahi or Shrimp add $3 each)$20.00
Individual Tacos
1 solo Grilled Fish Taco
One grilled fish taco.$5.50
1 solo Fried Fish Taco
One fried fish taco.$5.50
1 Taco Rancheros
One taco rancheros.$5.50
1 Carne Asada Taco
One carne asada taco.$5.50
1 Chorizo Taco
One chorizo taco.$5.50
1 Chicken Taco
One chicken taco.$5.50
1 Birria Taco
One birria taco.$5.50
1 Fiesta Chicken Taco
One fiesta chicken taco.$5.50
1 Carnitas Taco
One carnitas taco.$5.50
1 Mahi Mahi Taco
One mahi mahi taco.$5.50
1 Shrimp Taco
One shrimp taco.$5.50
1 Mixed Veggie Tacos
One mixed veggie taco.$5.50
Same Plate
1 solo Vegan Chorizo Taco$5.50
1 Chx Tamale$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
Ensalada Adobo Con Papas
Your choice of chicken or steak in adobo sauce served on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo, fries, spicy sour cream, and avocado dressing topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese.$13.00
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips, topped with pieces of grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty sauce$16.00
Ensalada A La Parrilla
(Grilled Salad) Grilled veggies including zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, and portabella mushrooms, served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, finished with avocado dressing, balsamic vinaigrette, and cilantro.$13.00
Taco Salad
2 fried corn tortillas filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.$12.00
Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, roasted poblano peppers, red onions, and guacamole dressing drizzle.$12.00
Grilled Romaine & Salmon Salad
Grilled head of romaine lettuce with a grilled salmon fillet, topped with diced tomatoes, chorizo bits, sliced avocado, and queso cotija, drizzled with a balsamic reduction and an avocado lime dressing$22.00
Rice Bowls
Grilled Adobo Chicken Rice Bowl
A bowl of cilantro lime rice, grilled adobo chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and sour cream.$17.00
Steak Rice Bowl
A bowl of cilantro lime rice, steak, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and sour cream.$18.00
Birria Rice Bowl
A bowl of cilantro lime rice, birria (shredded beef), black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and sour cream.$19.00
Carnitas Rice Bowl
A bowl of cilantro lime rice, carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and sour cream.$17.00
Shrimp Rice Bowl
A bowl of cilantro lime rice, grilled shrimp, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, and sour cream.$22.00
Burritos
The Original Burrito
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and the protein of your choice. Add Guac $2.75 Add Queso 2.25$13.00
Smothered Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice, and your choice of shredded chicken, steak, or carnitas and topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa verde or zesty red sauce.$17.00
Shrimp Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with spicy sauteed shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese drizzled with avocado lime dressing.$18.00
Fajita Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak.$18.00
Veggie Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with vegetarian pinto beans, sauteed tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, shredded cheese, and lettuce.$16.00
Buffalo Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken breast tossed in a buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle ranch.$17.00
Birria Burrito
A warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, rice, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado lime dressing, pico de gallo, sour cream, and beef consomme dipping sauce on the side.$19.00
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Mex Chick
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken (stewed with tomatoes and onions) and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Mex Steak
3 corn tortillas filled with steak and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Mex Cheese
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Mex Mixtos
Pick any combination of 3 of the following: chicken (stewed in tomatoes and onions), steak, or cheese. Enchiladas are topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Verde Chicken 🐔
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken (stewed with tomatoes and onions) topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Verde Steak
3 corn tortillas filled with steak and topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Verde Cheese
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas Verde Mixtos
Pick any combination of 3 of the following: chicken (stewed in tomatoes and onions), steak, or cheese. Enchiladas are topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and melted cheese, served with refried beans, rice, and salad.$19.00
Enchiladas De Camaron
2 flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, and cotija cheese. Served with a side of refried beans, salad, sour cream, and guacamole.$19.00
Pulled Pork Enchiladas
2 flour tortillas stuffed with pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, cotija cheese, and frizzled onions. Served with a side of refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.$18.00
Crab Enchiladas 🦀
2 flour tortillas filled with lump crab meat and sauteed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and onions) topped with our special cream sauce and queso fresco. Served with beans, salad, guacamole, and sour cream.$22.00
Enchiladas De Verano 🌱
2 flour tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, tomatoes, and onions topped with salsa ranchera and finished with melted cheese. Served with rice and vegetarian beans.$18.00
Entrees
Chile Relleno
A large poblano chile stuffed with Mexican Oaxaca cheese, fried in an egg batter, topped with salsa verde, and melted cheese. Served with rice, pinto beans, salad, and corn tortillas.$19.00
Chiles Mixtos
Two homemade chiles rellenos (stuffed poblano peppers), the first stuffed with ground beef and vegetable mixture topped with salsa verde and cheese, the other stuffed with a shredded chicken breast and vegetable mixture topped with a roasted tomato chile sauce and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$21.00
Carnitas Con Pina
Slow roasted tender chunks of pork, fried and simmered in Mexican spices and grilled pineapple. Served on chipotle salsa, garnished with refried beans, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado.$20.00
Flautas Zapata
2 fried flour tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, and onions, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.$19.00
Pollo Diablo
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with roasted corn and peppers, in a spicy diablo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Add cheese for $2.$21.00
Carne Asada
Two 5 oz grilled ribeye steaks served with guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, spring onion, nopal, grilled jalapenos, corn tortillas, and a side of salsa ranchera.$26.00
Filet Medallions
Tender filet medallions sauteed with roasted red and poblano peppers, and portabella mushrooms in a tequila lime garlic reduction. Served with a with rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$28.00
Bistek Guadalajara
Tender filet medallions topped with sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions then finished with cheese and broiled. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas. Add lump crab meat $6.$30.00
Mole Enchiladas
Tender chicken wrapped in 2 soft corn tortillas, smothered in rich, velvety mole sauce, and topped with crumbled cheese. Served with rice and beans.$22.00
Chicken Tamale Dinner$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Quesabirria Pizza$26.00
Birria cheesy Tamales Dinner$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood Entrees
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp and mushrooms in garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, salad, and corn tortillas.$23.00
Camarones A La Diabla
Jumbo Gulf shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce made with 3 kinds of chiles and spices, served with rice, salad, and corn tortillas.$23.00
Mahi Mahi Sol Bowl
Grilled Mahi served over rice with black beans, grilled cactus, pico de gallo, guacamole, green tomatillo salsa, and sliced avocado.$26.00
Grilled Salmon With Mole Rice
Grilled salmon fillet on a bed of rice with traditional mole sauce, garnished with pico de gallo and served with salad.$23.00
Seafood Fiesta
Grilled salmon filet, shrimp skewer, crab enchilada in a flavorful cream sauce accompanied by rice and fresh vegetables.$30.00
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Chopped chicken breast on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$19.00
Steak Fajitas
Chopped ribeye on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$21.00
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$22.00
Fajitas Mixtas
Chicken, steak, and shrimp on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas on the side.$24.00
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet of sauteed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with our homemade salsa ranchera. Served with rice, vegetarian beans, and corn tortillas on the side..$18.00
Molcajetes & Taco Feasts
Molcajete Mixto
Chicken, steak, and shrimp with a sizzling mixture of cheese, sauce, and mushrooms garnished with spring onion. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, and corn tortillas.$28.00
Veggie Molcajete
Nopales, portabella mushrooms, squash, zucchini, topped with pinto beans in a sizzling mixture of cheese and garnished with spring onions. Served with a side of rice, pinto beans, and corn tortillas.$25.00
Taco Feast
Choice of up to 4 proteins with sides of cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, peppers, and jalapenos, and corn tortillas.$60.00
Sides
Side of Rice$2.75
Side of Sour Cream$1.00
Side of Black Beans$2.75
Grilled Jalapenos$2.00
Pickled Jalapenos$2.75
Side of Cheese🧀$2.25
Toppings Plate$4.00
Side Salsa Verde$1.25
Side Salsa Ranchero$1.25
Large Side of Guacamole$3.00
Small Side of Guacamole$2.25
Side of Pico de Gallo$1.00
Small Side Salsa for Chips$1.00
Side Red Hot Sauce$1.00
Side of Green Hot Sauce$1.00
Large Spicy Sour Cream$2.50
Small Spicy Sour Cream$1.50
Side Salad$3.00
Add steak$7.00
Add Two Filet Medallions$18.00
Add Shrrimp$9.00
Side House Queso$3.50
Side Tortillas$3.00
Add Chicken$5.00
Add 3 shrimp$6.00
house salsa$3.00
Shrimp Skewer$9.00
1 Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
Side refried beans$2.75
Weekly specials
Fried Shrimp Taco Platter$21.00
Chimichanga del Sol
A deep fried burrito filled with Adobo chicken, refried beans, rice, and cheddar cheese. Topped with chipotle queso and sour cream. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.$18.00
Veronicas Tamales
Tender filet medallion slices topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and salsa ranchera. Served with refried beans, guacamole, and corn tortillas to assemble your own tacos.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Spinach and Mushroom Fiesta Salad
Corn tortillas stuffed with queso fresco and sauteed spinach. Served with a garbanzo salad.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Coca-Cola$3.50
Diet Coke$3.50
Cherry Coke$3.50
Sprite$3.50
Mexican Coke$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Fruit Punch Jarritos$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Pineapple Jarritos$4.50
Manadarin Jarritos$4.50
Guava Jarritos$4.50
Mango Jarritos$4.50
Watermelon Jarritos$4.50
Lemonade$3.50
Ginger Ale$3.50
Hot Tea$2.50
Raspberry Tea$3.50
Lime Jarritos$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
Strawberry Iced Tea$3.50
Club Soda$2.50
Cranberry Juice$4.00
Saratoga$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Tamarind Jarritos$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Orange Juice$4.00
Solar Eclipse$8.00
Mocktail$8.00
Coffee$3.00
Shirley Temple$4.00
Grapefruit Squirt$4.00
Tonic$2.50
Peña Colada$10.00
Tropical Hibiscus Fizz$8.00
mango juice$5.50
Aguas Frescas
Kids Menu
Taco Meal$9.00
Nino Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Nino Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Nino Steak Meal$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Meal$9.00
Kids Fish with Vegetables$9.00
Fries$3.00
Street Style Breakfast Tacos$15.00
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Quesadilla$16.00
Molcajete Sunrise$25.00
Birria Breakfast Enchiladas$17.00
Loaded Chilaquiles$15.00
Churro French Toast$14.00
Plantain and Vanilla Yogurt Bowl
Add Plantains$4.00
Add Bacon$5.00
Add Homefries$5.00
Desserts
Tres Leche$9.00
choc tres leche$9.00OUT OF STOCK
CheeseCake Churro$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Solo Churros$7.00
Churro Sundae$9.00
Flan$8.00
Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Ice Cream 🍨$4.00
Deluce the leche Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Choco-Flan$9.00
Choc Bundt Cake$9.00
Oreo Churro Sundae$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Caramek Biscof Vanilla cake$9.50OUT OF STOCK
creme brulee donut$8.00
Tres Leche Flan$12.00
Churro Bread Pudding$10.00
Snickerdoodle churro icecream sandwich$8.00
Sugar Cookie Tres Leches Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00
Peanutbutter Cup Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie w Vanilla Ice cream$6.00
Strawberry Kiwi pushpop sorbet$5.00
Passion Fruit Pushpop Sorbet$5.00
